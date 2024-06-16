iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

