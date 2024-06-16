Short Interest in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Grows By 18.8%

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.45. Coursera has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $152,966.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 249,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares in the company, valued at $588,773.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,952 shares of company stock worth $4,286,955 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Articles

