JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Short Interest Up 18.9% in May

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,400 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 604,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,686,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after buying an additional 5,466,397 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after buying an additional 890,120 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $55.20.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.