MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $1.77.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.