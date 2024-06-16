Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Short Interest Update

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 198.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 28.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 157.89 on Friday. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 167.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 117.23 and a 200 day moving average of 104.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 94.88.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

