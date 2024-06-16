Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

