Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GCAAF opened at $31.00 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guardian Capital Group
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.