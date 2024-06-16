Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Price Performance
BKSC stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.53.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.