Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

BKSC stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. ( NASDAQ:BKSC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

