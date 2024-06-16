CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

