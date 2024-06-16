Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 789,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Gentex by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 178,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 68,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

