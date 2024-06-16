LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.25. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

