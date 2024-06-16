StockNews.com Downgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NTIC opened at $17.49 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $164.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

