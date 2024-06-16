Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RKDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

RKDA stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

