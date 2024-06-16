StockNews.com Lowers VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Hold

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of VRSN opened at $180.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.91. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,295 shares of company stock valued at $584,887 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

