CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 625,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance
ACNDF opened at C$0.75 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78.
About CapitaLand India Trust
