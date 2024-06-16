CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 553,400 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 625,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.2 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Performance

ACNDF opened at C$0.75 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.78.

About CapitaLand India Trust

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

