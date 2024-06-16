Short Interest in AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Grows By 17.5%

AFC Energy plc (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,373,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 2,871,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,748.0 days.
AFC Energy Stock Performance
AFGYF opened at $0.22 on Friday. AFC Energy has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
AFC Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AFC Energy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.