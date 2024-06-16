Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Grows By 16.0%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,500 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 215,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Aimia Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of AIMFF stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Aimia has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.
About Aimia
