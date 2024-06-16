Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Surmodics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

SRDX stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter worth $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

