Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 18th

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 17th.

Forward Industries stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

