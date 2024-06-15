Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 241.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,298,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,804 shares of company stock valued at $462,119,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY opened at $878.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $834.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $434.34 and a 1 year high of $885.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $785.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

