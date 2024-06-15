Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. Takes $1.15 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Shares of JPM opened at $193.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $556.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

