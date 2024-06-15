Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.8%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.24 and last traded at $152.99. 1,395,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,972,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $281.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

