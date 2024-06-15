11,475 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Proathlete Wealth Management LLC

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,475 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,000. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Proathlete Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 386,847 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $122,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.4% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. New Street Research started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $442.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $443.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

