Napa Wealth Management Invests $2.50 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $497.12 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

