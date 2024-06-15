Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

