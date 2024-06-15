Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chelsea Counsel Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 111,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $12,404,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $7,481,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.66 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $191.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

