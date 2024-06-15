Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.00-18.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.40-21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.47 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $604.35.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.20. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

