Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.33-5.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.40 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.000-18.200 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $604.35.

Adobe Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $525.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.20. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

