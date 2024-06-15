Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

