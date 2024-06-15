CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Announces $0.35 Variable Dividend

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

CEMEX Trading Down 2.9 %

CEMEX stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.