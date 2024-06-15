CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Announces $0.35 Variable Dividend

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
CEMEX Trading Down 2.9 %
CEMEX stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
