Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Alstom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alstom has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.
About Alstom
