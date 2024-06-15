Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.6%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.03 and last traded at $100.24. Approximately 1,830,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,508,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after buying an additional 195,512 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.