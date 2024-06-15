Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,369 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $69.09.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

