7,011 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.