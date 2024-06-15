Able Wealth Management LLC Invests $69,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,549,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.