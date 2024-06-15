Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.71.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

