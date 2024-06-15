Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,434,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,945,673,000 after acquiring an additional 184,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after acquiring an additional 565,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,479,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,975,517,000 after acquiring an additional 159,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,285,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,544,672,000 after acquiring an additional 443,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $286.72 on Friday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.35 and its 200-day moving average is $338.67. The company has a market capitalization of $192.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

