Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,108,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.