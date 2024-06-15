Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $456.01 and last traded at $457.02. 138,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,071,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $459.11.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.16. The company has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,960,000 after buying an additional 37,827 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

