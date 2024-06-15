Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 11.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $212.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $184.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.55%.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.47.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.