Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,661 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

