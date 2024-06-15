Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Alstom’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Alstom Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of ALSMY opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.
