Garmin Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Garmin Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $159.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.39. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

