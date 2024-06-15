CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.35 on June 26th

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

CEMEX Price Performance

CX stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

