CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.35 on June 26th

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.
CEMEX Price Performance
CX stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
