IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 1,707,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,933,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Specifically, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $160,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IonQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.