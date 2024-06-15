Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,510,156 shares of company stock worth $780,049,693. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $134.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

