Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Roberto Marco Sella Purchases 2,735 Shares

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,735 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $13,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121,185 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,806.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 7,698 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,720.20.

On Monday, June 10th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 15,104 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,858.56.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,220.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE OPAD opened at $5.08 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

