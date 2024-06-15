Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes $199,000 Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIGH. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIGH opened at $24.48 on Friday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $25.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

