DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock worth $8,377,125. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 1.9 %

DexCom stock opened at $115.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

