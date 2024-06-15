Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in AT&T by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

