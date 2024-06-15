Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $129.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00045457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

